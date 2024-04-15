Singapore's Kabir Anurag joins Alpine Academy

Alpine has announced that Singaporean Formula 4 driver Kabir Anurag has joined its academy.

He will compete in Italian Formula 4 and Euro 4 Championship with US Racing for the 2024 season, having already completed a season in Formula Winter Series at the start of the year.

Becoming the ninth addition to Alpine's driver development programme, the 16-year-old driver from Singapore will receive access to the team's state-of-the-art facilities at its base in Enstone, as well as benefitting from the guidance and support of both the Academy's fleet of staff and the wider F1 team.

"I am delighted to be joining the Alpine Academy for the 2024 season," he said. "It is an honour to have the support and trust of BWT Alpine F1 Team and have the opportunity to work with the team's driver development programme to progress in my career both on and off the track.

"I will be starting my rookie season in Italian F4 and Euro 4 this year, and I am looking forward to showing what I can do in Alpine colours."