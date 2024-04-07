Japanese Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Esteban started from P15 on New Softs, finished P15: Pit Stops on Lap 19 for New Hards, Lap 33 for New Mediums. Fastest Lap: 1min 36.232secs. Pierre started from P17 on New Softs, finished P16: Pit Stops on Lap 16 for New Hards, Lap 32 for New Hards. Fastest Lap: 1mins 37.505secs.

Esteban Ocon: "It was not an easy race today. We picked up some damage at the start, and after that we tried some different strategy options to give us a fighting chance. But, ultimately, we were not quick enough today to compete with those around us and keep them behind after the restart. It was unfortunate to pick up damage, however, I do not think it made a huge difference to the overall picture of the race. We struggled with race pace compared to Qualifying, so we have a lot to review and hopefully we can come back stronger at the next race in Shanghai."

Pierre Gasly: "Unfortunately, it's been a long afternoon for us in Suzuka. There are some positives, including having two very strong standing starts. At the second one, after the red flag, I overtook the Haas, then Esteban and then got myself alongside Yuki [Tsunoda]. At that point, I was sandwiched between both in an unfortunate racing incident. It meant I had significant damage to the floor - costing around 30 points of downforce - and therefore lap time as a result of the damage. From then, it was a very difficult race, there was not much we could do other than push as hard as possible. It's not where we want to be, but it's good that we brought the first upgrades to the car this weekend. We have to keep developing the concept, keep bringing parts as soon as possible as we need it in order to improve our current position."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "Our race was compromised by the damage sustained to both cars at the second standing start in a racing incident. Both cars suffered significant losses in downforce, which cost us performance and lap time. Even so, we are lacking pace and we must keep improving in all areas and bringing upgrades to the car."