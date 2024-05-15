F1 and FIA to develop new strategic plan

F1 and the FIA appear to have called a truce, as they issue a joint statement revealing that they are developing a new strategic plan for the sport.

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship has never been so strong and is growing globally and the FIA and Formula 1 are committed to delivering the best outcomes for the whole sport," it reads.

"To that end, both parties are developing a new strategic plan that will allow us to seize the opportunities and further enhance the potential for F1 in the years ahead."

Just 62 words but, outwardly at least, they signal an end to at least one of the squabbles that has been damaging the sport over the last couple of years.

We are all aware of F1's obvious discontent with the FIA and particularly its president, Mohammed ben Sulayem, who has clearly riled the sport's owners on a number of issues, be it the financial value of the sport or whether Andretti should be granted entry to it.

Not only have we witnessed people leaving the FIA in that time, but a whistle-blower subsequently attempting to tarnish the reputation of its president, leading to numerous member clubs voicing their support for Ben Sulayem.

However, moving ahead it is clear that despite the sport's seeming increasing popularity and the vast amount of money it is raking in, despite all the positive claims from Formula One Management there could be issues on the horizon.

For a start, there are already question marks over the future of at least two of the current teams, and as Liberty Media seeks to make further changes aimed at increasing its profits, the full cooperation of the sport's governing body will be needed.

Considering F1's attitude towards the FIA over the last couple of years, not least calling out its legal big guns in reaction to comments made by Ben Sulayem, today's release appears to pose more questions than it answers.