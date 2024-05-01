35 venues seeking to host Grands Prix, claims Domenicali

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali claims that as many as 35 venues are looking to host F1 races in the future, as he admits that the schedule will remain capped at 24 races.

The success of new events in Miami, Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have seemingly encouraged more venues to throw their cap into the ring in the hope of getting on to the schedule.

While New York remains hopeful, despite various aborted attempts, Chicago is also seeking to host a race, as are Thailand and Rwanda, while South Africa, South Korea, India and Malaysia are all keen to return.

Talking to ESPN, Domenicali claimed that "more than 35" venues had expressed an interest, but pushed on how many were serious, he slightly amended his figure. "Eleven," he responded, "they are all realistic.

"No, seriously," he continued, "the request is very, very big. It is up to us to make the right choices. But the number is set at 24. It will stay 24. Don't forget that five years ago we were at 17 or 18.

"It was a big step to add more in such a short time, but it is just because the market requires it and we love doing great things together. But 24 is the limit."

Amidst talk of more venues would require rotating certain events, not for the first time the Italian warned that while the sport is keen to 'protect' historic venues such as Monza, Spa and Silverstone, no circuit - unless, presumably it is in his home town of Imola - can expect to have its place on the schedule as a right.

"There is a provision that we need to make sure the races need to be respected, but that doesn't mean there is a duty," he said. "The world is evolving and the need of everyone to push to be the best is there and nothing is given for granted to anyone.

"Of course, we want to push everyone to improve," he added. That is our objective."

Despite the supposed interest from New York and Chicago, Domenicali ruled out a fourth race in the US.

"It would be wrong to go from one, in Austin, now to three, as well with Montreal, Mexico City and Brazil in the Americas... so already the calendar looks full there. I don't expect to have more races there, to be honest."

