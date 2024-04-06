Language and location a hindrance for Japanese drivers

Yuki Tsunoda believes that the reason for more Japanese drivers not making a mark in F1 is due to their location and failing to speak English.

In the history of the sport there have only been 21 F1 drivers from Japan, with Hiroshi Fushida the first in 1975 through to RB's rising star.

While Kamui Kobayashi is widely regarded as the most successful F1 driver to come out of Japan, and Takuma Sato went on to achieve success in IndyCar, for a country so passionate about the sport - and home of Honda - it is surprising that the land of the rising sons hasn't been more successful.

"First of all, (we are) very far away from Europe," says Tsunoda. "I think mainly you want to race in Europe in junior categories to get a Super Licence, I would say. And to be close as much as possible to the Formula 1 teams, to get attention, to get interest.

"Also, I would say a little bit different regulation," he adds. "I don't know, but in Europe and Japan, there's a bit of regulation difference in terms of like the age you can start single-seater. In Japan, you can start from 16 years old, from birth date. And I think in Europe, drivers, they can start from 14 years old. So there's a bit of... two years difference, and that creates that, you know, already kind of a late start.

"So that's why, and you have to go to Europe kind of to race and to compete against the Europe drivers, so that probably makes it a little bit difficult.

"And obviously, the language as well," adds the youngster, who has certainly matered some of the more colourful words in the English language. "Japanese don't speak as much good English, like me.

"So it's hard to communicate well and tell what you want specifically from the car set-up, for example. These things will take a little bit of time. And, you know, you want to have straightaway good confidence in F3 already because you have only one free practice and straight into qualifying. So those makes it, I think, difficult, yeah."

Asked if he thinks he is inspiring the next generation of Japanese drivers, Tsunoda says: "I hope so. We've seen already a lot of Japanese drivers driving already in Formula 2. This as well is other Japanese drivers from actually different manufacturers, like Toyota.

"But yeah, I think it's good to see a lot of drivers start to challenge in the Europe races and to get our best opportunity as much as possible. But yeah, at the same time, yeah, it's good to see for sure. And hopefully we can see another driver."

"I think it's, you know, mainly all the categories are in Europe," added Pierre Gasly, "when you're based in Japan, we see more Japanese drivers coming over to Europe, racing in Formula 3, Formula 2.

"When you look back, you still had, you know, Takuma Sato, Nakajima, Yuki. You could say the same thing about American drivers, which is, you know, a massive country, and still we haven't had many Americans here in Formula 1.

"So I think it's... you know, some of it is just that mainly all the racing is in Europe and going up the ladder, you need to be here to be exactly for the reasons that Yuki mentioned."

