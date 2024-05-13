Mercedes pair join Ferrari

Amidst talk of Red Bull CVs flying around in the wake of Adrian Newey's departure, Ferrari announces the recruitment of two former Mercedes employees.

Loic Serra, formerly the Performance Director at Mercedes, is to take on the role of Head of Chassis Performance Engineering.

Reporting to Enrico Cardile, he will oversee various areas in Maranello, including Track Engineering, Aero Development, Aero Operations and Vehicle Performance.

Serra was born in France in 1972 and has a degree in mechanical engineering after studying in Aix-en-Provence and Paris. After university, he worked for Michelin and then the BMW-Sauber and Mercedes Formula 1 teams.

Jerome d'Ambrosio joins in the role of Deputy Team Principal, reporting directly to Fred Vasseur. He is also appointed Head of the Scuderia's Driver Academy, the Maranello outfit's young driver programme.

d'Ambrosio, who was born in Belgium in 1985, was a professional racing driver until 2020. His successes includes a win in GP2, three in Formula E and he also drove in 20 Formula 1 Grands Prix between 2011 and 2012.

At Mercedes, he worked alongside Toto Wolff and ran the Stuttgart team's young driver programme.

Both will start work with Ferrari on 1st October, with Lewis Hamilton joining them for the 2025 season.