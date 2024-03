Bahrain Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I'm happy to score some points from the race today and it was probably where we expected to finish

"It ended up being a bit of a quiet race for us with a gap ahead and behind us. We thought we would stay out longer on both stints and hope there was an advantage to gain from a Safety Car, but it wasn't to be. I think we have some analysis to do on our one lap pace against our race performance. I'm feeling confident that we can improve as the season progresses and let's see if we can be a bit stronger in Saudi Arabia next week."

Lance Stroll: "It feels good to score a point after running last after the first lap of the race. I had a good getaway off the line, but then got tagged by Nico [Hülkenberg] and fell to the back of the pack. I knew it would be a long race from there, but I focussed on managing the tyres and made a few passes on track. The team gave me a good strategy, too. We know we've got some work to do as we develop the AMR24 and unlock some more pace, but it's a long season and we'll keep pushing."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "We completed our objective of getting both cars home in the points and that's a good way to start the new season - so a big thank you to the entire team in Silverstone and trackside. We certainly optimised things this evening, considering our race pace, and scoring points is a reward for the team's hard work over the last few weeks. It was a brilliant recovery drive from Lance after being hit and spun around at the first corner. The strategy for Fernando was designed to keep our options open, in the event of Safety Cars. In the end, it was a straightforward race for him. We need a bit more performance to challenge the teams ahead, but this is one race, one track and we will work hard over the coming days to make progress in Jeddah next weekend."