RB reveals 'chameleon' livery for Miami

RB has revealed a unique, colour-shifting livery for this weekend's race in Miami, inspired by the Cash App Visa Chameleon Card

Visa Cash App RB's design and paint team, assisted by Visa and Cash App's marketing and creative departments, has created a similarly stunning, one-off livery for the Miami race. Channeling the 'oil slick' look of the Chameleon Card and the vibrant colours of Miami creates a unique identity for one of the most improved teams at one of the sport's biggest events.

The Cash App Visa Chameleon Card, a one-of-a-kind, customisable metal Visa prepaid debit card with an eye-catching rainbow pattern, comes in a variety of designs, and has over 23 million active card users.

Unveiling the Miami livery, Peter Bayer said: "Visa Cash App RB's Chameleon Card livery is the perfect colour scheme for our first race in the US. Since the team's Las Vegas launch in February, we've taken some big steps forward, and we're bringing fans on an exciting new journey. That desire to progress and connect is shared with Visa and Cash App who are bringing people together in the sport through experiences that are unlike anything else out there. This incredible livery and the events surrounding its launch here in Miami demonstrate their commitment to the team and F1, and we can't wait to see the Chameleon VCARB01 in action this weekend."

Leveraging the power of its personal finance platform to connect people and communities, the Cash App Visa prepaid debit card will serve as a passport to access a series of activations designed to foster the culture of motor racing fandom in the United States, while offering value to customers. Throughout the Miami race weekend, Cash App will extend race-related perks, access and discounts to all Cash App Visa cardholders at four special events in the city. Additionally, from May 3-5, the Chameleon Card will be offered for $25 USD, an exclusive discount of 50% off, for Cash App customers in the United States. The Chameleon Card is available to order directly in the app and should arrive within 10 business days. To use the card as soon as it's ordered, customers may be able to add it to Apple Pay, Google Pay, or view card details on the Cash App Visa Card tab.

Catherine Ferdon, CMO, Cash App added: "We're thrilled to be in Miami for Visa Cash App RB's first US race of the season. It's important for us to engage with the racing community and enhance the fan experience in real life. Whether that's at one of our in-city pop-ups or art installations, or through an exclusive discount, we're committed to supporting the growing culture of the sport in the US through this partnership. We're especially revved up to unveil the Cash App Visa Card-themed livery - a physical embodiment of the team's name - and have high hopes for our team on race day."

Cash App is also supporting the F1 Academy. The all-female race series is taking its quest to elevate the next great female talent to the top level of motorsport at the Miami International Autodrome with support races to. Cash App's Chameleon livery will also adorn the Visa Cash App RB car of Amna Al Qubaisi as she bids to build on her points-scoring start to a season that got underway in Jeddah in March.