Miami Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "The Shanghai result didn't reflect it, but we made progress in China; the performance of the car was strong and I'm confident that will continue.

"Obviously, it'll be a challenge this weekend given the three-place grid penalty, but we'll be pushing for points. It's no secret that I love spending time in the States, so I'm looking forward to getting on track in Miami. I've only raced here once so I'm excited to go back. It can be a really hot physical race. Racing in America is always fun, it's as much about the big show as the actual racing. Whenever I think of Miami, I think of the heat, the humidity and that stadium of course. There's always a huge energy from the fans so it's a real buzz. Being near the beach is nice too as it's not often you get to go for a dip in the sea during a race week."

Yuki Tsunoda: "China did not go well for us, even though the potential was there in the car, so I'm very excited about this weekend as I believe we can come back stronger. There's always been a great atmosphere in Miami, and I've got good memories of the past two years, so I can't wait to get out on track. It's another Sprint weekend which makes for a challenging race week and our aim will be to try and score points in both races, with the emphasis on Sunday's main event. I always like trying local food at the races so I'm again looking forward to eating the Miami specialty; the stone crab - the bigger the better!"

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "Visa Cash App RB has put the disappointment of Shanghai behind and is fully focused on Miami. Another Sprint weekend will see competitive action across all 3 days, and it will be important to hit the ground running in FP1. We will have an aero update on both cars and are excited to see where this will increase our performance. Miami is a challenging track layout, calling for a lower drag level than Shanghai and Suzuka, and one where it's important for the drivers to have full confidence in the car to allow them to run close to the walls, extracting the maximum performance."