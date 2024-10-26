Mexico City Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was a good recovery here in Mexico. Starting the day we knew that it was going to be difficult with no data from Friday, so FP3 was really important for us to make sure we had some references heading in to the weekend.

We knew it was going to be a difficult session, we missed crucial running time yesterday, and the track was still very green when I first went out today. I just tried to do the best I can and we made some final changes in the right direction. The changes that we made, the car was more driveable, and I was able to push more. To be on the front row for tomorrow is better than expected and a great result for us. Tomorrow is a bit of an unknown, but we will give it our all in front of the fans."

Sergio Perez: "It is a disappointing way to end my qualifying, we definitely had more pace but I am struggling a lot, it is similar issues to Singapore and Austin. Into the low speed I cannot brake or stop the car and as soon as I attack the braking I start sliding and locking up. So that is my main issue and where I am struggling the most, here it showed even more. There are four races to go and we have to get on top of the issues as a Team. I am having to modulate the braking too much and just don't have confidence in the car. Here is the worst place to not perform, I am super disappointed. The Grand Prix where I wanted to do the best possible job, it is just not coming together. I hope tomorrow we can enter the points. I need to try and maximise the day, it is going to be very hard but I owe these fans, they are the best in the world, this is the best race in the world."

Christian Horner: "Max did a fantastic job today considering he lost most of yesterday. He was on the back foot coming into today so to qualify on the front row is a brilliant performance. Hats off to Carlos though, hes been very fast all weekend and put down two laps that were good enough for pole, he will be tough to beat tomorrow. Checo has been struggling with the car under breaking and on corner entry. There is a big difference in the time between the two cars and it is of course very disappointing for him infront of his home crowd but I am sure he will give it everything he can tomorrow."