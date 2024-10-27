Site logo

Mexico City Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
27/10/2024

Result of the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 71 1h 40:55.800
2 Norris McLaren 71 + 0:04.705
3 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 0:34.387
4 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:44.780
5 Russell Mercedes 71 + 0:48.536
6 Verstappen Red Bull 71 + 0:59.558
7 Magnussen Haas 71 + 1:03.642
8 Piastri McLaren 71 + 1:04.928
9 Hulkenberg Haas 70 + 1 Lap
10 Gasly Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
11 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 1 Lap
12 Colapinto Williams 70 + 1 Lap
13 Ocon Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
14 Bottas Stake 70 + 1 Lap
15 Zhou Stake 70 + 1 Lap
16 Lawson RB 70 + 1 Lap
17 Perez Red Bull 70 + 1 Lap
Alonso Aston Martin 15 Retired
Albon Williams 0 Accident
Tsunoda RB 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:18.336 (Lap 71)

