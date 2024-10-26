Site logo

Mexico City Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

26/10/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:15.946 126.775 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.171 0.225
3 Norris McLaren 1:16.260 0.314
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.265 0.319
5 Russell Mercedes 1:16.356 0.410
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.651 0.705
7 Magnussen Haas 1:16.886 0.940
8 Gasly Alpine 1:16.892 0.946
9 Albon Williams 1:17.065 1.119
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.365 1.419
11 Tsunoda RB 1:17.129
12 Lawson RB 1:17.162
13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.168
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.294
15 Bottas Stake 1:17.817
16 Colapinto Williams 1:17.558
17 Piastri McLaren 1:17.597
18 Perez Red Bull 1:17.611
19 Ocon Alpine 1:17.617
20 Zhou Stake 1:18.072

