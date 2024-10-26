Mexico City Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:15.946 126.775 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.171 0.225 3 Norris McLaren 1:16.260 0.314 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.265 0.319 5 Russell Mercedes 1:16.356 0.410 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.651 0.705 7 Magnussen Haas 1:16.886 0.940 8 Gasly Alpine 1:16.892 0.946 9 Albon Williams 1:17.065 1.119 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.365 1.419 11 Tsunoda RB 1:17.129 12 Lawson RB 1:17.162 13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.168 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.294 15 Bottas Stake 1:17.817 16 Colapinto Williams 1:17.558 17 Piastri McLaren 1:17.597 18 Perez Red Bull 1:17.611 19 Ocon Alpine 1:17.617 20 Zhou Stake 1:18.072