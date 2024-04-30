Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Pirelli

There will definitely be something new on the podium at the Miami Grand Prix.

Whether that will be a driver is hard to say as once again Max Verstappen will be a firm favourite for victory, having already won twice before in Florida. Irrespective of which three drivers are up there, they will all be wearing a special edition of the Podium Cap which Pirelli supplies to the top three finishers and the representative of the winning team. The cap's turquoise colour takes its inspiration from the waters that border the city's beaches, featuring a stylised palm tree, an obvious Miami emblem, as well as the stars and stripes of the United States flag.

The Miami Grand Prix is the sixth round of the season, the first of three to be held in the United States of America. Running from 3 to 5 May, it is the third edition of this race which first appeared on the calendar in 2022. The temporary street circuit flows around the Hard Rock Stadium, a multipurpose venue which is home to the Miami Dolphins American Football team and this year it will also host, among other events, the final of football's Copa America. The Formula 1 team areas are actually located within the facility which creates a truly unique atmosphere for a Grand Prix weekend.

The 5.412 kilometre-long track, which the drivers will tackle 57 times on Sunday, features 19 corners, three straights, three DRS zones and top speeds can exceed 340 km/h. There are also some elevation changes, the main one being between turns 13 and 16, with the track rising and falling as it goes over an exit ramp and under various overpasses. There's an uphill approach to the chicane at turns 14 and 15, with a crest in the middle before the track drops away on the exit.

The three sectors are each different in character, making for a lap that has a bit of everything. The first part boasts a run of eight high speed corners, while the second sector has a long straight and a few low speed turns. The final run to the finish line consists of a straight and three flowing corners. There are only two races on which to base statistics and they suggest the Miami Grand Prix is midfield when it comes to the number of overtaking moves. As for the forces, both lateral and longitudinal, to which the tyres are subjected, it rates as one of the medium to low tracks on the calendar.

The three dry tyre compounds chosen by Pirelli for this round are in the midrange: C2 as Hard C3 as Medium and C4 as Soft. The track was resurfaced before last year's race and is very smooth, therefore offering quite low grip, a feature compounded by the fact it is not used for any other motorsport events. This leads to a very significant track evolution and graining could put in an appearance, particularly with the Medium and Soft tyres.

Miami enjoys a tropical climate with air temperature usually exceeding 25 degrees C, very often hitting 30 degrees C, the record being 33 degrees C. In the first ten days of May, it is usually sunny, but there can be a weather build up leading to showers or thunderstorms one day out of two or three. The wind is a sea breeze with gusts of up to 50 km/h. The average number of days in May when the temperature exceeds 30 degrees C has gone up from 13 days in the Nineties to 23 in the past decade. Last year, the track surface hit 55 degrees C, one of the highest figures seen all season.

In terms of strategy, the Miami Grand Prix is a classic one-stop race, with Hard and Medium compounds the outright favourites. Last year, Verstappen started from ninth on the grid on Hard tyres before switching to Mediums, while the other two drivers who made it to the podium, Perez and Alonso, went the other way (Medium then Hard).

This is another Sprint weekend, therefore with only one hour of free practice on Friday morning to try and find the best set-up as well as evaluating tyre behaviour. Right from the afternoon of the first day, it's time for Sprint Qualifying, to establish the grid for Saturday morning's Sprint Race. After that, the parc ferme regulations are briefly suspended so that teams can work on the cars for qualifying and then Sunday's traditional Grand Prix.

Miami also hosts the second round of the F1 Academy season. In contrast to the opening round in Jeddah, the weekend in America will see drivers tackle two free practice sessions in addition to the qualifying session and two races. Abbi Pulling (Rodin Motorsport-Alpine) arrives in Florida heading the standings on 44 points, with a win in Race 2 in Saudi Arabia. She has a ten point lead over Maya Weug (Prema Racing-Ferrari), who heads Doriane Pin (Prema Racing-Mercedes), the winner of Race 1 in Jeddah, by a single point. A week after Miami, Pin will race for the Iron Dames team alongside team-mate Marta Garcia in the opening round of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) at the Hockenheim (Germany) circuit from 10 to 12 May. Garcia won the title in last year's debut F1 Academy season and, as part of her prize, receives financial support from Pirelli to help on her motorsport career path, a prize that's on offer again this season for the all-women series. FRECA is another single-seater championship for which Pirelli is the sole tyre supplier.