Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber returns to the Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami International Autodrome for what promises to be a thrilling Miami Grand Prix.

The team continues to progress and will aim to score its first points of the season in the first of three races in the US in the 2024 calendar.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "We head to Miami determined to make another step forward after the progress we made in China. We were in firm contention for the points for the majority of the sprint weekend, and there is no reason to believe we can't do the same this time around, and hopefully bring some points to the board. We keep working, we keep fighting - everyone is pushing in the same direction, both at home and trackside, and we really want to break our duck and reap the rewards of our work. Most importantly, we don't let anything distract us from our immediate focus, which is to extract as much performance as possible from the car and get results this season. This is our objective, and we are all confident we can play a role in the battle for some better positions in the Constructors' Championship this year."

Valtteri Bottas: "I'm excited about racing in Miami again, a track I like and where I have seen decent results in the past. While last weekend didn't go as planned, the new sprint format has generally worked quite well for me and the team: we were on the verge of fighting for points with both cars, and we're making strides in the right direction. If we keep up our progress, I'm hopeful that we could be in the mix for points once again, possibly with a happier conclusion. This weekend, we'll have two opportunities to score, and if we execute our sessions well, we could be right up there. In such a competitive field, where even the smallest improvements or errors can have a big impact, it's important to maximise every opportunity - knowing that the competition is working hard on their performance as well. The team is hungry to be fighting for points and we're hopeful to bring them home from Miami."

Zhou Guanyu: "I am still looking back with amazement at the last race. That weekend, the welcome we received and the love from everyone will be a tough act to follow, but we're carrying all that energy and support forward to the next race. I'm really looking forward to Miami - it's such a lively city with a track that's both interesting and challenging, and I've just had some productive simulation session with the team in Hinwil to prepare for the circuit. We've noticed a positive trend for our car, both in terms of performance and pace over the past few races, and our upgrade packages seem to be working as expected. We came close to scoring our first points in the previous sprint session, so I'm determined to give it my all once again - both in the sprint and the race - to be fighting for points for the team."