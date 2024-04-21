Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
21/04/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM NH NS NM
Piastri McLaren NM UM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NS NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH NH
Albon Williams NM NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH NH NM
Zhou Stake NM NH NH NS
Stroll Aston Martin NS NM NH NM UH
Magnussen Haas NH NH NM
Sargeant Williams NS NM NH
Ricciardo RB NM NM
Tsunoda RB NS NM NH
Bottas Stake NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai here.

LATEST IMAGES

