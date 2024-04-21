Chinese Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH Norris McLaren NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NM NH NS NM Piastri McLaren NM UM NH Hamilton Mercedes NS NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH Ocon Alpine NM NH NH Albon Williams NM NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH NH NM Zhou Stake NM NH NH NS Stroll Aston Martin NS NM NH NM UH Magnussen Haas NH NH NM Sargeant Williams NS NM NH Ricciardo RB NM NM Tsunoda RB NS NM NH Bottas Stake NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai here.