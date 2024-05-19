Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Gran Premio del Made in Italy a dell'Emilia Romagna.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Norris McLaren NM UH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Piastri McLaren NM UH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH UM Perez Red Bull NH NM Stroll Aston Martin UM UH Tsunoda RB NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH Ricciardo RB NM NH Ocon Alpine NM NH Zhou Stake NH NM Gasly Alpine NS NH NM Sargeant Williams NH NM Bottas Stake NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NS UH UM NS Albon Williams NM NH UM UM

