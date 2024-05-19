Site logo

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

19/05/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Gran Premio del Made in Italy a dell'Emilia Romagna.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Norris McLaren NM UH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM UH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH UM
Perez Red Bull NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH
Tsunoda RB NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Ricciardo RB NM NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Zhou Stake NH NM
Gasly Alpine NS NH NM
Sargeant Williams NH NM
Bottas Stake NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NS UH UM NS
Albon Williams NM NH UM UM

