Mexico City Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "I lost the car into the stadium section. I had a big front lock up, which I haven't experienced throughout the weekend, so it was a bit strange.

"It's a shame we couldn't maximise the opportunity of the pace we've shown here. I'm sorry to the Team. Tonight, we will assess the damage and see what's possible for tomorrow. We will work on our strategy to get back into the points."

Liam Lawson: "It's a shame, the Team has given both of us a very good car this weekend that was capable of Q3, but it's one of those things and being out at the back, it's the risk we run. We had a really good first sector that was improving; if we had finished the lap we were on, we would have made it. We'll have to find a way to get some clean air. It'll be tough, but if we have the speed on the straight, we should be able to overtake. Our race pace looks quite good, so I'm confident we can move forward and that we're in a good place to fight for points tomorrow."

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance): "We are all a bit disappointed with the qualifying result today, as ever since yesterday we felt we had a car to get to Q3. In Q1 both cars qualified by some margin. After the first run in Q2, we could feel that reaching the top 10 was possible. Unfortunately, on his last attempt, Yuki lost the car braking for turn 12 and crashed into the barriers. The incident triggered the red flag and Liam couldn't complete his lap. Nevertheless, Yuki is ok, and we will start the race from decent grid positions. We have the pace to get some points and that's the target for tomorrow."

