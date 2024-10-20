United States Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a good team effort today.

"This morning was a tough Sprint; I surely enjoyed a hectic battle out there and had some fun, but unfortunately, we didn't have much pace and I had to fight hard with the other cars to try and minimize the damage. I was pretty frustrated going backward throughout the race, as we started close to the points zone and maybe there was an opportunity to score points today. Unluckily, this afternoon we didn't make it into Q3, it's a shame because in the end we were pretty close to getting P10, but overall, we're still in a good place to start the race tomorrow. Thanks to Liam for giving me the slipstream, he did a good job and helped me during my laps. We made a lot of changes after the Sprint, so for sure we got some good data to look at, given we also had some differences across the cars. It's been an up-and-down weekend until now, we learned some things between today's sessions and there's also some learning for the future. I'm sure it's going to be a tough race tomorrow, but we'll do our best to try and score points gaining some positions after the start."

Liam Lawson: "Q1 pace was very strong for us, we made some positive changes to the car from yesterday and it's great to have that performance. The focus was to get through to Q1 and then help get Yuki into Q3, slip streaming him down the straights. The second lap worked quite well, but it just wasn't enough, which was a shame because he was so close. It's probably going to be a tricky race, it's difficult to overtake despite the long DRS zones, you need a clear pace advantage, especially if it's a DRS train. Anything is possible and there's lots of positives to take into tomorrow, but it's going to be tough to get points. I'm very happy but very gutted to have a car that strong and have to take the penalty but we're going to have to try and make the most of it and just take away as much as we can for the next few races."

Jody Egginton - TechnicalDirector: "After struggling a bit on both sides of the garage in the Sprint race the team worked very hard to analyse the data and make a range of set-up changes ahead of qualifying and there are some signs from the limited running that it's a step in the right direction. The balance of the car is improved and better optimised to the new floor. Yuki put a solid qualifying together but unfortunately just missed out on a place in Q3. Liam delivered a fantastic Q1 with his best lap time being good enough to make Q3 but with his PU penalty meaning he will start from the back, it was decided to use him to help Yuki in Q2 which together with his engineer he managed to achieve very well indeed across the two runs in Q2. We believe we have taken a step forward with the car today in qualifying and tomorrow's race will enable us to see how well this has translated into race pace in what we expect to be another tight battle in the midfield."

