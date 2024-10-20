Lawson baffled by Alonso's anger

RB driver Liam Lawson at a loss to explain why veteran Fernando Alonso was angered by his driving on Saturday.

The Spaniard had passed the RB on the back straight during the Sprint as they battled for 16th position. However, the New Zealander retook the position, forcing the two-time world champion wide in the process.

"Man, the AlphaTauri is such an idiot," said the Spaniard over his radio.

At race end he went up to the RB driver and engaged in an animated 'conversation' with the youngster who is making his debut at the Texas track.

"Too much action, maybe, from Lawson, who has six races to prove things," Alonso subsequently told reporters. "I don't think it's the best way, but it's his career at stake and not mine."

Lawson was baffled by the Spaniard's anger, which continued into qualifying, the Aston Martin driver weaving behind the RB as they both left the pits before finally overtaking on the approach to the hill.

"He said he would screw me and I guess he kept his word," said the kiwi, when asked about the incident.

"He was really upset, I'm not sure why, we were racing for P16 and I don't know why he was so upset. I don't know. It is what it is. Hopefully he can get over it and we'll move forward.

"I understand he had a pretty horrible race so I can understand why he's upset," he added. "But if I did anything wrong I'd have got a penalty."

Speaking to reporters, Alonso subsequently revealed that the incident with Lawson was similar to one involving Lance Stroll in 2022 on the same piece of track.

"I think on the straight we nearly crashed like I did with Lance two years ago, at 300 or something kph, and then the way he squeezed out of the corners to the track limits itself, in lap one out of 11, I don't want to make a big thing," said the Spaniard.

"You know, of course no penalty when someone lifts off in 16, 17, that was probably the biggest surprise," he added.

Asked if he had tried to "screw" Lawson by overtaking as they left the pitlane, Alonso said: "No, not really, but you know, everyone on track is behaving as he wants, and for me today it was unnecessary, everyone can have different opinions, I'm OK with that, it's 24 races, so you meet somewhere in the journey."

