United States Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "The car felt alright in SQ1, but in SQ2 it became very tricky to drive and we got caught out by track limits. We've got more work to do tonight to look through the data we've collected and understand how we can optimise the updates we've brought to the car. I think pace-wise we're in a similar place to where we have been all season."

Fernando Alonso: "We wanted to experiment a little with the car today and made some setup changes ahead of Sprint Qualifying. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to make it through to SQ3 and we also had some deleted laps due to track limits at the end. We will evaluate these changes and the new package tonight and see what we can do tomorrow. The top eight positions score tomorrow, so it will be very difficult to fight for points, but we'll see what we can learn."