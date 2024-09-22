Singapore Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a very physical race today, but we executed everything well and scored some good points.

"We tried the undercut strategy by stopping a few laps before the others and it worked quite well for us. In truth it has been a difficult car to drive all weekend, and we have done very well to finish only a few seconds behind a Ferrari. We have a lot of work to do back at Silverstone in the next few weeks to try and improve our performance for Austin."

Lance Stroll: "It's been a very difficult weekend here in Singapore. On my laps to the grid I felt some strange vibrations, so the team worked quickly to replace a set of brakes as a precaution. It was a huge effort from the mechanics out there, so a big thanks to them for getting that sorted so quickly in this heat.

"We knew it was going to be a tough race and we suffered from similar issues to yesterday: grip and balance. Austin is a very different circuit, so we'll hope that it is better suited to our car."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Tonight we saw an impressive test of human performance with the drivers completing 62 laps of racing under the lights in Singapore with high humidity, temperatures of over 30C and no rest bite.

"Lance's crew worked swiftly on a precautionary brake issue that we saw on the laps to the grid. They showed incredible teamwork to change front brakes, and Lance was able to complete the race without any issues. Lance did well but unusually we didn't see a safety car in Singapore which may have opened some opportunities.

"Fernando's four points are another hard-won reward for an impressive Qualifying and race of endurance. Some decent points from the double-header here and in Baku. We now have a mini break to regroup and find more performance ahead of the last six Grands Prix starting in Austin.

"I would like to thank everyone in the garage who have worked in these extreme conditions this week."