The "door is open" for Verstappen at Aston Martin

Days after signing Adrian Newey, Aston Martin boss Mike Krack makes it clear that the Silverstone-based outfit would be happy to see Max Verstappen reunite with the design legend.

While Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to acquire the services of the three-time world champion, Aston Martin's recruitment of Newey gives Verstappen an alternative.

His title under serious threat, his team at a loss to understand its drop in form, the loss of Newey and concern over the team's own engine in 2026 will all be playing on the Dutchman's mind, not to mention the behind the scenes power struggle.

From the moment Newey was confirmed at Aston Martin the question everyone has been asking is not if Verstappen will head to the Silverstone-base outfit but when.

Understandably, in the Baku paddock team boss Mike Krack was under intense pressure from a media wanting to know if the Dutchman will once again team up with the design legend who helped him to his titles.

"The door for Max Verstappen is always open, for everything," said Krack. "When you manage to appoint Adrian Newey, first of all, it is proof that the project is credible, that the whole vision of Lawrence is not just words, but it is real action that we can take confidence from as a team.

"This is not an underdog team like it used to be in the past," he added, "it is a team that should be confident it can do it, but also you now have a completely different approach with partners and drivers. Signing Newey opens a lot of doors for the future."

Newey will take his place at the Silverstone facility in March 2025 by which time work on the 2026 car will be well underway, however Krack insists that the Briton will have his input from the moment he joins.

"There will be still enough time," he said. "Obviously, you must not start before the 1st of January with the aerodynamic work and the packaging and all these kinds of things will still be possible to change.

"I think the basic package, it's clear where the engine is and where is the gearbox, then it's a matter of adjusting," he added. "But also we must not forget that the regulation is also quite restrictive in some areas, so there's not so much freedom that you have in some areas.

"Then it's for us to accommodate and to adjust. We need to be prepared for maybe adjusting a little bit the project plan to accommodate fresh ideas or maybe some suggestion from thinking out of the box, or from a different angle."

Meanwhile, Verstappen who has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 but will have various opt-out clauses, refused to play the media's game.

"I have other worries at the moment that I'm paying a lot of attention to and I'm working on, so that is something maybe for the future that I think about. Not now," said the Dutchman.

Asked about Tuesday's announcement, the three-time world champion said: To be honest, that's fine. Adrian and I, we have a very good understanding. I sent him a message after the news came out, even though, of course, I knew that it was coming, so I'm happy for him. It's a new challenge.

"Of course, I always said I would have loved him to stay, but at one point you cannot overturn these things, so then you're just excited for people seeking new challenges. I also know that Lawrence, of course, is pushing flat out to make it a success with Aston Martin, so it's quite understandable, of course, that he wants to have Adrian on his side."