Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I'm happy with the result today and we were able to captalise on some action on the final few laps to take sixth position.

"It was a little bit of a lonely race for me with nobody ahead to fight with. We were able to follow the trend around us on a one-stop strategy and we maintained the position to those chasing us behind. It was still a tough race with no time to relax. We executed everything well with a good strategy and pitstops, so I'm happy we've come away from this weekend in Baku with some well-earned points."

Lance Stroll: "My race was pretty much over on the first lap when [Yuki] Tsunoda and I made contact. I dived down the inside - I'm not sure if he saw me or not - but he closed the door and I had to pit with a puncture. We're all racing hard on the opening lap and these things happen, but it left us on the back foot for the rest of the race. With nine laps to go I started feeling an issue with the brake pedal and it was getting worse with each lap. This isn't a circuit to take any risks at, and we were well out of the points positions, so it made sense to retire the car. It's been a frustrating weekend, but I'm looking forward to Singapore."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Leaving Baku with eight important points is a great return for our efforts this weekend. It is more than we expected coming into the weekend, but it shows there are always opportunities on this challenging street track. Fernando drove a very strong race, making the most of his qualifying position to run in eighth for most of the afternoon, and then gained a couple of places with the accident ahead in the final laps. Going into the race we were worried about our tyre degradation, so full credit to Fernando and the team for delivering a one-stop race, which was critical for this result. Lance picked up a puncture [due to contact with Yuki Tsunoda] on lap one and had to pit. That dropped him to the back of the pack and ended his chance of competing for points. Our attention now turns to Singapore next week - a similar challenge to Baku - where we will look to score more points."