Singapore Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I am very happy with seventh position and the performance tonight in Qualifying.

"We've struggled with the weaknesses of the car here and we've put in a lot of hard work to try and improve things. Heading into Qualifying we were a bit pessimistic as our pace didn't look too promising in FP3. We managed to put the laps together though and thanks to a few cars not completing their laps in Q3 we ended up a bit higher than what our true pace is. We'll take it but we know that the points are scored tomorrow, so we need to complete the job and score some good points."

Lance Stroll: "It's been a tricky weekend in Singapore so far. We've been struggling with balance and grip but just haven't managed to get on top of it. The field is so tight, so you need a car that you have the confidence to push in. It's tough to pass around here, but we'll see what we can do in the race tomorrow and hope for some opportunities."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A spectacular Qualifying session under the lights in Singapore. Lance missed out on getting through to Q2 by just a tenth of a second. With the majority of the track resurfaced and overnight rain it has been tricky to get the car into the optimal operating window with the right balance.

"The margins are so fine and the risk of making a punishing mistake are high. As we saw in Baku, Fernando was able to outperform the pace of the race car with an impressive lap to get through to Q3 by just two hundredths. In Q3 we benefitted from the Ferraris not setting lap times and beat [Yuki] Tsunoda to P7. A promising place to start tomorrow on what will be a very physically demanding race for all the drivers in these hot and humid conditions."