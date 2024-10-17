Crawford set for Abu Dhabi test

Aston Martin has announced that development driver Jak Crawford will participate in the post-season young driver test at the Yas Marina Circuit in December.

The 19-year-old will get behind the wheel of the AMR24 for the first time, building on the AMR22 test he completed earlier in the year at the Red Bull Ring.

Crawford is currently fifth in the Formula 2 championship in his second year racing in the category. He won the Spanish Feature Race and has achieved four podium finishes so far this season, ahead of the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this week, he performed a demo run on home soil in Houston as part of the Generation 3 launch with Aramco. The demo run took place in five different locations across the city in the AMR22 which featured a special Generation 3 livery.

The team will confirm who will be driving alongside Jak during the Abu Dhabi Pirelli tyre test in due course.

"I'm excited about the opportunity of driving the AMR24 for the first time in Abu Dhabi," said Crawford. "I've spent lots of hours on the simulator back at the AMR Technology Campus, and I will be continuing this ahead of the test to make sure I am well prepared.

"Yas Marina is a circuit I know well, so hopefully this will help me get up to speed quickly. I would like to say a big thanks to everyone at Aston Martin Aramco for the chance to drive this year's car in the test."

"We're looking forward to giving Jak the opportunity to drive the AMR24 in Abu Dhabi as part of his role in the Aston Martin Aramco Young Driver Development programme," added Mike Krack.

"He's already shown a high level of understanding in previous tests with us this year and I know he will be working hard in preparation for the test alongside competing in the final two rounds of the F2 Championship."