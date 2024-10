Badoer joins McLaren driver development programme

McLaren has announced that it has exercised its option on Brando Badoer, son of Luca Badoer, to its driver development programme from October.

The Woking team had previously signed an option on the Italian who currently competes in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA). After a 12-month period of evaluation, the team has opted to exercise this option.

Badoer made his single-seater debut in the 2022 Formula 4 UAE Championship, while also racing in the Italian Formula 4 series in the same year. In 2023, he continued in both championships, scoring five podiums in the Italian series, including two second-place finishes at Imola and Monza.

During the 2024 pre-season, he achieved three podiums in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship, before moving up to FRECA with Van Amersfoort Racing. To date, the 18-year-old has achieved seven podiums with five second-place finishes and two third places.

As part of his continued progression through the programme, Badoer will compete for Prema Racing in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship alongside fellow programme member Ugo Ugochukwu.

Led by F1 Business Operations Director, Stephanie Carlin, the development programme will see Badoer join the team's talent pipeline which has an overarching aim to help drivers develop towards Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E.

"It's great to welcome Brando to our Driver Development programme," said Carlin. "We've kept a close eye on him over the past year and have been impressed with his performances as a rookie in the competitive Formula Regional championship, so it made sense to exercise our option and bring him into the programme full-time. We look forward to seeing him racing in papaya and supporting his development as he moves to compete in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing."

"I am excited to join the McLaren Driver Development programme," added Badoer. "It's a fantastic opportunity to join a team with such a great racing heritage and a proven record for developing talent. Competing in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing will help continue my progression and I'd like to thank the whole team at McLaren for their support. I can't wait to learn from the team's guidance and get racing in the team's iconic colours."