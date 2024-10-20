United States Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's a good result for us to finish in eighth position in today's Qualifying.

"We've not been comfortable with the car and have made set-up changes. I think the changes we made after the Sprint have helped and we found more performance which is encouraging. It's still challenging to drive the car, but this result hopefully allows us to score some points tomorrow. There are some fast cars starting behind us so the top ten will be a good battle tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "It was a difficult Qualifying session - we're struggling to get on top of the car this weekend. We made a few set-up changes between the Sprint and Qualifying, but it will be tomorrow when we'll get a better idea of how that's impacted the overall pace of the car. The aim has to be to score points, but we know that's going to be a challenge given the tight midfield."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "It is good to be back on track here in Austin. Our disappointing Sprint Qualifying performance yesterday compromised our opportunities to score points, so we switched our focus and used the Sprint to learn more about optimising the set-up of our updated package for the race.

"Lance and Fernando both drove well in Qualifying with a car which is not easy to manage at the moment. As a team, we will analyse the data overnight and do our homework with the objective of scoring some points tomorrow in front of the impressive COTA crowd."