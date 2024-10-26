Tsunoda to test Red Bull

Christian Horner has confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda will drive the RB20 in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

The Japanese is hoping that the move is a prelude to a possible promotion to the 'big team', should Sergio Perez be given his marching orders, but it is widely thought that it is merely to appease Honda.

Speaking in Mexico, team boss Christian Horner insisted that the test had been on the cards for some time.

"Yuki is a member of the junior team, and it's something that we have discussed with Honda," he told reporters. "He will test the car at the tyre test following the conclusion of the season, and it's something that has been agreed for quite some time.

"It will be good to give him a run and get the opportunity to work with Red Bull's engineers and see how he performs in a Red Bull car," he added.

Other than an outing at Goodwood in the RB18, it will be the Japanese driver's first time in contemporary Red Bull machinery.

Of course, with continuing doubts over the future of Sergio Perez, some will see the move as a sign that Tsunoda is being considered as a replacement, though it is widely thought that current teammate Liam Lawson is a shoo-in.

"Checo has a contract for next year, so he's currently our driver for 2025," insisted Horner. "Obviously there is a seat available at VCARB, but they're all Red Bull Racing drivers that are on loan.

"We will have the benefit of time to sit down with Laurent and Peter and look at all the options," he added.

