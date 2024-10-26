Site logo

Mexico City Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

NEWS STORY
26/10/2024

Max Verstappen: "Not an ideal Friday here in Mexico.

"We are investigating a power unit issue further, and unfortunately this cut our day short. We never really got a good run, especially in FP2, where I only did four laps. There is not much to read in to or say about the sessions today. Hopefully we are able to make some progress overnight and be in a good position for FP3 and Qualifying tomorrow."

Sergio Perez: "It is not feeling great, we have a few issues with the ride in the low speed. We still have some work to do, we are still really far from the top. The crowd is amazing here and I wish we were a little bit more competitive for them, but that is not the case unfortunately. You never know, tomorrow with the track changing anything can really happen. I hope for qualifying we are able to extract more from the car and give them something to really cheer about."

Check out our Friday gallery from Mexico City here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms