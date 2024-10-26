Mexico City Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Not an ideal Friday here in Mexico.

"We are investigating a power unit issue further, and unfortunately this cut our day short. We never really got a good run, especially in FP2, where I only did four laps. There is not much to read in to or say about the sessions today. Hopefully we are able to make some progress overnight and be in a good position for FP3 and Qualifying tomorrow."

Sergio Perez: "It is not feeling great, we have a few issues with the ride in the low speed. We still have some work to do, we are still really far from the top. The crowd is amazing here and I wish we were a little bit more competitive for them, but that is not the case unfortunately. You never know, tomorrow with the track changing anything can really happen. I hope for qualifying we are able to extract more from the car and give them something to really cheer about."

