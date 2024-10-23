Mexico City Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Mexico is always a great race and, of course, it is Checo's home race so is always an incredible atmosphere.

The track is at such a high altitude, which you do need to adjust to a bit more, but we have historically done well here and I have always enjoyed driving at this track. We made some good steps in Austin and saw some promising improvements with the car, but it wasn't quite enough for the Race. The Team are working hard to iron out these issues, but ultimately it was a step forward in the right direction and to win the Sprint was a boost for the Team. We are heading into the second race of the triple header so it will be about keeping this momentum heading forwards and continuing to gain crucial points in the Championship.

Sergio Perez: Mexico is the biggest weekend of the season for me and every year it seems to get bigger. Even in Austin I felt like I was at home, so I think this week might be a little crazy! The important thing is to be able to shut out the noise off track and focus on the job in hand. Ultimately, the special thing for me would be to deliver another podium for my fans and my country, at home. The car was coming to us a little over the weekend in the US, but there's still a lot we need to understand. I was struggling a little with balance and we need to iron out those issues to be competitive on a very different track in Mexico City. I will do everything I can to make my country smile come Sunday evening.

Stats & Facts

• Checo is the most successful Mexican driver in Formula 1 history with six career wins which trebles the amount of wins by every other Mexican driver combined.

• Max has five race victories in Mexico City which makes the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez his joint-most successful race track, tied with Red Bull Ring.

• Checo is the only Mexican driver to start on pole in his home country and is also the only Mexican to finish on the podium, doing so twice in 2021 and 2022.

• Max has won the last three Grand Prix in Mexico, all of which came with a winning margin of over 13 seconds.

• Three of the last four Mexican GP's have been won from third on the grid with Max doing so in 2021 and 2023.