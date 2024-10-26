Mexico City Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Mercedes

George Russell qualified fifth and Lewis Hamilton sixth for Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix. The team used its second of two 'jokers', thus breaking curfew, overnight in order to repair George's car following yesterday's shunt.

A change of chassis was required but he hit the track for FP3, completing work on the Soft compound just like his team-mate. Both drivers progressed through to Q3 in Qualifying, holding one lightly used and one new set of the red-walled tyre.

George and Lewis initially sat third and fourth after those first runs but, despite improving on their last laps on the new tyre, dropped to P5 and P6. Just 0.185s separated Verstappen on the front-row in P2 and George in P5.

George Russell: Firstly, a big thank you to everyone in the garage for working so hard to get the car ready for today. There was extensive damage, and we had to change the chassis overnight. I am therefore happy with our recovery from yesterday. We are still running the previous specification package which we've had for the last 12 races, so to be less than two tenths off the front-row is a solid effort.

My final lap felt good, and I was happy with it as I crossed the line. P5 was likely the most we could have hoped for today given the speed of those in front. I don't think we quite have the race pace of the four cars ahead but let's see tomorrow. I also expect that they will be scrapping quite hard so maybe the race will come towards us.

Lewis Hamilton: The car felt good in FP3, but I didn't have that same feeling in Qualifying. We made a few small set-up adjustments after that final practice session as we tried to find a little more speed. Unfortunately, they didn't bring that extra lap time, and we had to settle for P6.

It's going to be difficult to challenge the guys ahead tomorrow. They've looked quick, particularly the Ferraris and the McLaren of Norris. Whilst we may not be able to fight them on pure pace, we will be looking to take advantage of any chances that come our way. It is also a long run down to the first corner so making positions off the start could be the key to our race.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO: P5 and P6 was a fair result today. We didn't have the pace of the front three teams so the third row was likely the best we could have managed. We still needed to execute well though; Qualifying was not straightforward with both Red Bull and McLaren losing a car in Q1. Ultimately, we were within two tenths of the front row with George, who is running the previous specification this weekend. Whilst that is a little frustrating, it can give us encouragement heading into tomorrow's race that we may be able to pick up the pieces if those ahead don't execute well.

It was a tougher session for Lewis. He only made small set-up changes after FP3, but he didn't feel as comfortable with the car as he had done earlier in the day. It was a solid job to take P6 and he will be looking forward tomorrow.

Finally, it is important to recognise the great work of the team in the garage. They have not had an easy time of it in the past couple of races. After George's accident yesterday, they worked through much of the night to get the car ready and did a superb job. To consistently operate at that level, particularly during an intense triple-header, is testament to the team spirit and professionalism that keep driving us forward.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director: The team worked hard through the night to repair George's car following yesterday's accident in FP2. It was a heavy shunt and there was extensive damage, including to the chassis. That forced us into a switch of chassis, but we were able to complete the work and have both cars on track for FP3. That is a major credit to the team in the garage, who have had dealt with the challenges that have come our way both here and in Austin effectively and efficiently.

Heading into Qualifying, we knew we would have a tall task to get ourselves into the fight for the top-three. The Ferraris have looked quick all weekend and McLaren popped up in FP3 with some competitive times. It is therefore frustrating that we fell just a couple of tenths shy of getting on the front-row. We know that P5 and P6 is likely a fair result though given our pace so far this weekend. With the speed of those ahead, we know it won't be easy to make progress from the third row. Nevertheless, will be looking to take every opportunity that comes our way tomorrow to do so.