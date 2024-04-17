Chinese Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "Really looking forward to getting back to Shanghai.

"It's been five years since we raced there, so selfishly I want to get back on track at a circuit I enjoy, but I'm also sure the Chinese fans can't wait to see F1 again - Zhou mentioned that it's sold out so the atmosphere will be great. Our first Sprint Weekend brings some challenges but also opportunity, I'm just ready to get back in the car!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm very excited about the Chinese Grand Prix, my first time at this track. I've never been there and on top of that, it will be a Sprint format, so for sure it will be challenging. At the same time, so far, we've had a good couple of races, we're in good shape, so we will maximise that. For sure I'm feeling confident and will aim for points and Q3. The track seems very unique I'd say. Turn 1, Turn 2 especially, a kind of long right then switch to turn left, so obviously tyre management I feel like is going to be key in the race. Definitely, we have a good car, so we'll make it work. I'm excited about seeing Chinese fans and seeing everyone at the track. Xiexie!"

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "Visa Cash App RB are excited for Formula One to return to Shanghai for the first time since 2019 and will be looking to build on our recent good form. This weekend will present a unique challenge, the first time we have visited with this generation of cars but also a Sprint weekend and Yuki's first time in Shanghai. We will need to hit the ground running in Free Practice 1, with only one hour of running before the Sprint Qualifying session. Both drivers have spent time in our simulator preparing, and are ready for the weekend."