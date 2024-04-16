Chinese Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's been a while since we've raced in Shanghai, so I'm looking forward to returning. Our last race was slightly challenging, but we still managed to get some more points. We have taken some time to go over our learnings and reset for this weekend.

"It'll be good to see what we can do with the Sprint weekend. The different sessions do make it more interesting for everyone. This might not be a circuit that suits us, but we're prepared to do our absolute best once again."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm excited to race at the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time. The Shanghai International Circuit is a brand-new track for me. Since it's the first Sprint weekend of the season, it will be very important to try and make the most out of that first practice session to familiarise myself with the track. I've been in the sim back at MTC but of course, it's different when you're out on track.

"Hopefully, we can try and bank some more points for the team and have a positive weekend."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The Chinese Grand Prix is up next, as we return to Shanghai. This weekend is our first Sprint event for 2024. While this may offer more chances for points, it also adds the challenge of needing to maximise our efforts during the first practice session to gather as much data as possible ahead of the race, especially at a circuit we haven't raced at for five years.

"Of all the circuits we've raced at so far this year, it would seem the Shanghai International Circuit may not be the best suited to our car, and we could be met with unpredictable weather. The lack of data for all the teams could present some opportunities and challenges and we will be working hard to make sure we're well-prepared and, in a position to capitalise where opportunities appear.

"We know where we need to improve to be consistently fighting further up the grid, but as always we will give it our all this weekend and aim to be in the fight once again."

Shanghai International Circuit

Race laps: 56

Circuit length: 5.451 km/3.387 miles

Total race distance: 305.066 km/189.560 miles

Number of corners: 16 (9 right, 5 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4