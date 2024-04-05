Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "Not a lot going on in FP2 today, but I was able to get a couple of laps in at the end in the tricky conditions.

"I think it's been an okay day, it's difficult to get a good reading on everybody's pace because of the lack of representative laps. I think we're in a decent position, so we'll take what we have available in the data and look to learn more tomorrow morning ahead of quali."

Lando Norris: "Not a very busy day on track overall. It's a shame we didn't get much running done in the morning because of the Red Flag and then again in FP2 with the conditions. It's unfortunate for all the fans who came to watch today.

"I think we're in a reasonable place with the car, so I'm confident we can go into tomorrow and get the final feeling before we head into Qualifying. We'll work hard to put ourselves into a competitive position."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The Red Flag in the first practice session and then the rain in the second one meant that there wasn't much track running on the first day of practice. That's a shame for the super F1 fans that came to the Suzuka circuit today, but hopefully the remainder of the weekend will be busier on track. The limited running leaves some unknowns in terms of car setup and also, to some extent, tyre behaviour for the rest of the weekend. However, this is the same for everyone and may also present an opportunity."