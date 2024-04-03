Another "bespoke livery" for McLaren

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will sport a "bespoke livery" at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The livery, aimed at promoting British American Tobacco's (BAT) Vuse brand, is the first of several expected over the course of the season.

Anyway, here's the press release: McLaren Racing and Principal Partner BAT's brand Vuse today revealed a bespoke livery designed by Japanese artist MILTZ as the Driven by Change campaign returns for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

MILTZ's artwork is inspired by Edomoji, a traditional Japanese calligraphy, which he fuses with modern art and culture, and in this instance, used to represent the speed of a Formula 1 car in the form of a dragon racing through the clouds.

The Driven by Change campaign, returning for its fourth F1 season, celebrates emerging creatives through the global motorsport platform, providing opportunities to showcase their innovative artwork to the world.

MILTZ's artwork will be carried on the McLaren MCL38 for the entire 2024 Japanese Grand Prix race weekend in Suzuka, piloted by McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, said: "We are really excited to bring Driven by Change to Japan for the 2024 iteration of the campaign alongside our partner Vuse. Now in its fourth year, we have seen the successes of the campaign in showcasing the incredible creativity of these talented and undiscovered artists for the world to see on our race cars."

Luca Angiolillo, Head of McLaren Partnership, BAT, said: "We're extremely proud to debut Driven by Change in Japan with the launch of another iconic bespoke livery. 2024 marks the fourth year that Vuse and McLaren are continuing to push boundaries and champion a new generation of creative talent - and MILTZ is just another example of that. With his passion for progressing past traditions with a modern flair, I can't wait to see where he goes next."

Taking inspiration from the Vuse and McLaren liveries of the past, MILTZ channelled the wild lines of Rabab Tantawy's Nubians to create his eye-catching livery design.

MILTZ, Livery artist, said: "When I first became a freelance artist, I never thought an opportunity like this was possible - this is the biggest international project I have ever done! As I continue to build my profile as an artist, I want my artwork to champion the rich traditions of Japanese writing culture, such as Edomoji, but with a modern twist. From my work with local businesses in Japan to the McLaren Formula 1 Team, there are so many beautiful stories to tell through art."

Driven by his passion to hone his craft and disenfranchised by not being able to express his creativity, MILTZ quit his job at a design agency to follow his dream. Fast forward over 10 years, he celebrates his artwork on one of the grandest stages of all.