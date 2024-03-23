Australian Grand Prix Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm happy with today. I think we made a good turnaround.

"I've been struggling a little bit all weekend with balance. We changed quite a bit going into today and made some good steps forward, so I'm now feeling much happier. I felt like I got a bit more comfortable with the car, and as soon as that happens, I can roll-out some speed. So, a big thanks to everyone here at track and back in Woking for their help overnight. A good day, a good position and hopefully we can transfer it into good points tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "P6 in quali. A decent session, I probably peaked a bit early! Felt like Q2 was very strong and then just didn't quite replicate it in Q3. So, I've got mixed feelings. I think the car had good pace and I think we've shown that we've got good race pace, so we'll see what we can do tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A positive Qualifying session that puts both cars in good positions for tomorrow. We know degradation and race pace is going to be key tomorrow, but it is satisfying to be lining up P4 and P6 on a weekend where at times it seemed we were struggling a bit with pace. Praise to the team and the drivers that tuned and optimised the car in every single detail. Lando and Oscar put together strong laps with good progression across the session. Oscar lost a bit of rhythm in Q3, losing some time, but this didn't have a big effect in terms of his position on the grid. Our attention now turns to tomorrow's Grand Prix where we will aim to score good points in the race."