Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "P4! I think that's definitely the most we could have got out of that race, and we executed it well.

"It was a bit frustrating being stuck behind Lewis Hamilton for so long, but I think that was the most amount of points we could have got this weekend, so, I'm very happy. I can't wait to go to Melbourne next for my home race, I'm really looking forward to racing at my local circuit in front of the Aussie fans."

Lando Norris: "A reasonable race. We tried something with strategy but, in the end, it didn't quite pay off - but it was a good effort and I think it was the right decision at the time as we were covering all options for the team. There was reasonable pace in the car today, so we maybe missed out on a couple of points, but I think we did what we could. We took a little bit of a gamble, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't and today it didn't, but it could have done! So, I'm still happy. I think today's pace was pretty strong so there are some good signs there. On to the next one!"

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Another strong result here in Saudi Arabia. Oscar drove very solidly throughout the weekend and today he capitalised on the strong qualifying yesterday, finishing fourth and driving a faultless race, with some close but clean fights.

"With Lando, we decided to split the strategy as a team at the Safety Car, which could have put us in a very rewarding situation in the event of another Safety Car or a red flag, which is not infrequent here in Saudi, and so definitely worthwhile taking this opportunity. Unfortunately, there was no further Safety Car or a Red Flag which meant Lando potentially lost a couple of positions compared to where we could have finished. Nonetheless, it was still a strong result and very good driving by Lando.

"We take the positives from the first two races with the knowledge it will be a battle of development throughout the season. We are pleased to be so close to a podium finish and know where we have to keep working and improving the car."