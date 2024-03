Bahrain Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was a tough race, but I think we still had a good race with good pace, and it was a definite improvement on last year, so I think we can be happy as a team.

"I think the wind hurt us a bit today. It changed a lot from the last few days, and it felt a lot worse in some corners, but we moved forward, and it was the best we could have hoped for today. A good start to the year."

Oscar Piastri: "So, a P8 to start the year. I personally felt like it was a good race for myself, and I think the race pace we had seemed ok. A few things to improve, but not a bad first race for us, especially when you look at where we were this time last year. I'm excited to see what the next few circuits have in store for us, and looking forward to seeing what we can do in the races to come."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It's good to begin the season with a strong performance here in Bahrain. We've been reliable, we were quick enough to fight the Mercedes today, and this allowed us to score good points at a track we know isn't the best for the characteristics of our car.

"I would like to praise the work of team at McLaren. They've consolidated the progress that we made last year and delivered an MCL38 which is a reliable and performing car. It's a good foundation for the further improvements we plan to introduce as soon as possible.

"Oscar and Lando drove very well and consistently this evening. They made no mistakes in tricky conditions, particularly on the Hard tyres, and got our team off to a good start to 2024."