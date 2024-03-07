Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A reasonable day. A bit of a better feeling than we had in Bahrain.

"There were certain corners where we're struggling to get the balance in the right window. There's a few bits we need to improve but, on the whole, I think it was a pretty decent day. Some work to do but still a good start to the weekend."

Oscar Piastri: "An up and down first day, I would say. There's been good moments where we've looked quite quick, other moments not so much. It's a little bit difficult to tell where exactly we are but I think we're somewhat in the mix again, which is positive. We have some fine tuning to do for tomorrow, but I think we look ok."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It's been a smooth day of practice here in Saudi Arabia. We tested several set-up options to optimise the car for this circuit, which is demanding in terms both of top speed and car balance. The data gathered today will help us understand the best approaches for qualifying and the race. We have a lot of analysis to do tonight to put all of that together and prepare the most competitive package for the remainder of the weekend."

