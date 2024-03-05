Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Jeddah up next! We've started the 2024 season well, and we'll hopefully take that momentum into the Saudi Arabian GP. We had some things to look at after the Bahrain GP, which we want to keep working on, but we've made a good start and can build from here. It's great to start the season with points in the bank, let's bring home some more this weekend!"

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to returning to the Saudi Arabian GP. We're in a better position this year and it feels good to have already secured some points in the first race. We noted some things to improve on over the week, which we'll aim to address this weekend. We'll do our best to close off this double header with another double points."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We leave Bahrain with 12 points, which is a strong start to the 2024 season. We now head to the Saudi Arabian GP, which is a fast street circuit and one that is very different in characteristics to the track in Bahrain. That presents us with a new challenge and a new opportunity to learn about the MCL38 on a fast and flowing circuit.

"I would like to once again thank everyone in the team for their hard work, enabling us to start the season positively. We'll keep working hard to improve our performance and deliver consistent strong results."

Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Race laps: 50

Circuit length: 6.174 km/3.386 miles

Total race distance: 308.450 km/191.662 miles

Number of corners: 27 (11 right, 16 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4.