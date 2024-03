Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season will continue with Round 2, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The opening round of the season, held Saturday in Bahrain, provided reasons for encouragement and optimism for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were able to fight competitively in Formula 1's tightly congested midfield pack, showing better tire management and race pace, which was a key factor of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's off-season and pre-season work.

Building on that solid foundation, and validating progress at other circuit layouts and in different conditions, now forms part of the next step of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2024 journey.

Saudi Arabia joined Formula 1's schedule as the penultimate round of 2021, before moving up the calendar to the second event in 2022, where it has since remained. Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host Formula 1 for a fourth time, with the 27-turn semi-permanent-style street circuit laid out alongside the Red Sea on the edge of Saudi Arabia's historic second city. It is the fastest street circuit on Formula 1's calendar, with an average lap speed in qualifying trim of 251km/h achieved in 2023, and the majority of Jeddah's 27 corners are taken in sixth gear or higher.

Jeddah's infrequent use as a race venue means track evolution is high through the course of the weekend, particularly in the cooler temperatures in which qualifying and the race takes place. A race interruption is also likely, with the safety car having appeared in all three grands prix at Jeddah, while 2021's inaugural race was twice red-flagged.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has scored points in the last two grands prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Kevin Magnussen finished ninth in 2022 and followed up with tenth position in 2023, while Nico Hulkenberg has competed twice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters this weekend's race in seventh position in the Constructors' Championship.

Saudi Arabia's grand prix will take place on Saturday evening, with two practice sessions shifted to Thursday, and the final practice and qualifying hour moved to Friday.

In addition to the Formula 1 schedule, F1 Academy launches its new season beneath the lights at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. In 2024, American racer Chloe Chambers will represent MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in a bespoke livery and race suit over seven different venues, each consisting of two free practice sessions, one qualifying session and two races. The grid for the second race is determined by the driver's second-fastest lap time from qualifying.

Kevin Magnussen: "I'm a big fan of the Jeddah circuit, especially as we scored points there last year. It's a phenomenal track to drive, it's exciting and exhilarating because it's high-speed and at every apex, it's a white line before a wall. It's a street track that doesn't get used throughout the year, so there's a lot of track evolution and it's a night race with some sessions in the day, so that changes a lot. Like in Bahrain or Singapore, you have to factor those conditions in.

"The first time I drove there in 2022 I'd never driven it, even on a simulator, because I got called up to go to Bahrain very late and just didn't have the time to get to a simulator. I had to learn it there and then and it had been a while since I had to learn a track like that, almost back to karting days. It's a pretty crazy track to do that with."

Nico Hulkenberg: "The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, it's a spectacular circuit - a super high-speed street circuit, which is very tough and challenging but I like it there. It's a very dynamic place, the track especially, and I've got good memories from the two races I've done so far. I feel very well prepared for my third race here and hopefully, I can break into the points this time."