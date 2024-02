Bahrain Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "We are looking forward to the start of the Formula 1 racing season in Bahrain this weekend. We had a productive three-day test here last week where we continue to learn and progress the A524. We knew it was not going to be an easy start to the season. Accepting these challenges is all part of racing in Formula 1 and it is important that we all push very hard to develop the A524 in the coming weeks and months.

"The car has a good base, one we can and will develop across the season. I was very pleased to see the togetherness in the team in recent weeks and months in reaching various milestones, which culminated with having the car on track last week. And it is that hard work that will continue in order for us to keep progressing.

"I know that Esteban and Pierre are hungry and motivated to play their part on track and we look forward to counting on their professionalism and experience. Finally, this weekend also marks the return of FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 where we will eagerly follow the results of Victor and Kush in Formula 2 as well as Gabriele, Sophia and Nikola in Formula 3."

Esteban Ocon: "After three days of intensive pre-season testing and a long winter of training in readiness for the new season, I'm eager to get back behind the wheel and race in earnest at a Grand Prix weekend. Even though it was only testing, I was involved in some wheel-to-wheel action during the end of one of the test sessions, which saw multiple cars in a drag race down into Turn 1. It was fun and whet my appetite for more of the same this weekend in Bahrain.

Extracting the maximum

"The test session in Bahrain was extremely valuable and we learnt a lot about the new car and its characteristics. The car improved from the first to the last day in testing, so we're hoping to see similar improvements over the course of the race weekend. We know what we're working with heading into the opening race of the season, and we must extract the maximum from our package to give us the best possible chance of coming away with something from the weekend.

"It's difficult to gauge the pecking order after such a short testing schedule, with teams running different programmes and fuel loads. We just focused on ourselves and gathered as much data as possible. The same also applies for this weekend in Bahrain. We know we're entering this season slightly on the back foot with the new car concept and the team is working incredibly hard to bring more performance to the car in the coming races."

This weekend should see Esteban Ocon start his 134th career Grand Prix, which would tie him with compatriot Jean-Pierre Jarier (1971-83). Assuming he starts the two opening Grands Prix of the season, Esteban will move into the top fifty most experienced drivers in F1 history.

Pierre Gasly: "It is always a very unique feeling on the dawn of a Formula 1 season. I'm always so excited for it as it's when all the talking and anticipation stops and we just get on track and go racing once again. I'm in great shape both physically and mentally. I had a fantastic off-season and I feel ready for the challenge of the 24-race season in my second season with Alpine.

"We had a very busy three-day test last week. We just focused on ourselves, did our own programme without too much stress and conducted so many tests as we learn more and more about our overall car package. I expect it will take some time for us to unlock the performance we want from the car but that is no surprise given it's a new concept. I'm remaining realistic. I know it will not be an easy start for us but what is most important is to keep identifying the key areas of work and to learn and progress.

"Bahrain is a great track for racing. I think we even had a reminder of that in the test last week! There are multiple places for overtaking so it's usually an exciting one for us drivers. Last year, I scored points after a very strong Sunday performance in my first race for Alpine. Obviously, that is always the natural goal and we will see how the race weekend unfolds this time round. I'm certainly excited to be lining up on the grid once again and going for it at every opportunity.!

Pierre Gasly's charge from last to ninth during the 2023 Bahrain GP included the fastest 10-lap stint by any driver during the entire race, a run that was on average 0.424s per lap quicker than race winner Max Verstappen.