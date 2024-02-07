Alpine reveals the A524

Alpine today presented its challenger for the 2024 F1 season.

BWT Alpine F1 Team prepares for the record-breaking 24-race season with drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly set to take the wheel of the completely revised A524, spearheaded by an aggressive design philosophy geared at maximising potential across the next two seasons.

It is the second consecutive season that Esteban and Pierre join together to form an all-French and all-Normandy pairing. They are joined by Jack Doohan who will again serve as the team's Reserve Driver for the 2024 season.

The livery of the A524 is largely inspired by Alpine's partnership with contemporary artist Felipe Pantone. Black by core and highlighted by vibrant patterns of Alpine blue, the design is unique and eye-catching and contributes to the shape of Alpine Motorsports' identity.

BWT enters the third year of title partnership with the team, which is marked by its world-renowned pink colours that feature strongly on its A524 livery. At eight races this season, the livery will be pink dominated to further underline Alpine's strong partnership with the Mondsee-based water company, which is centred around reducing single-use plastic in the world.

Alongside BWT, Alpine welcomed a fleet of loyal partners to its launch, underlined by premium partners bp, Castrol and Renault E-Tech and its, new-for-2024, H. Moser & Cie. The timekeeping partner is also featured on the A424, as well as its partner Elf.

In attendance at the launch were Renault Group CEO Luca De Meo - reaffirming Renault Group's commitment to motorsport through the Alpine brand - and Alpine CEO Philippe Krief.

The A524 begins its 2024 on-track season with its shakedown on 20 February before three days pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of the season opener in Sakhir a week later.

"The A524 approach has been aggressive but deliberate in the fact we are creating a wider scope to add performance to the car," said technical director, Matt Harman. "We have really focused on learning and reacting to what we have learnt rather than on results.

"The project has been bold where we have focused on realising concepts, which we aim to add to the car. We've built ourselves a strong platform to add performance when we can and we have set ourselves targets to deliver those. We have pushed some elements to the limit and, in some cases, beyond that. That is all in line with our approach and exactly what we have set out to achieve in progressing this project to the best possible level."

"It goes without saying that I am super excited for the season and I cannot wait to jump back in the car and go racing again," added Esteban Ocon. "This time of the year is exciting as it is the moment we see what the team has produced. I have seen drawings, been on the simulator but, obviously, not yet seen or sampled the complete, real thing. That will wait until shakedown but it's a nice moment for the team as it's the culmination of thousands of hours of hard work. As a driver, it's a goosebumps moment when you jump in a new car for the first time and release the pit limiter. That time is close now with the A524 and I really cannot wait to get started."

"I would say that I am in a much better place right now than this time 12 months ago," said Pierre Gasly. "I know exactly all the people I'm working with; I know all the processes and how to get the best out of those around me and out of myself. It is nice to have continuity and building on the foundations that we created last year. I'm feeling confident with the team I have around me. We have all been developing over the last year. Now I am confident that I can attack the season straight away and maximise the full potential of the team."