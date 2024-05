Miami Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I think it's been a reasonable Qualifying. I probably couldn't have asked for a lot more.

"The team did a great job to get the car back together after the Sprint, first of all, so thank you to them after the unfortunate incident we were involved in this morning.

"Otherwise, P5 and P6 is good for us as a team. I think that's where we deserve to be and that's all we had in the car today, so we maximised it and we'll try to get a good amount of points tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm pretty happy with that. It felt like it was a good Qualifying session, and the car was consistent the whole way through. I don't think there was too much more in it to be able to push us any further forward, so I am pleased. The team have done a good job so let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Qualifying was intense today. Like most sessions in Miami, it was made difficult by a very hot track temperature and tyres behaving in a way that made it difficult to exploit the grip available. We tried a few different compounds but ultimately the result is largely according to competitive order. We had hoped for a little more, after a strong performance yesterday, but there is potential for a strong race from fifth and sixth on the grid. The pace Oscar displayed in the Sprint gives us encouragement for tomorrow.

"I want to take this opportunity to praise the incredible work in the garage to prepare Lando's car after the damage it suffered at the start of the Sprint. There were moments where it looked like he wouldn't be able to take part this afternoon, but the work done by the mechanics, with great support from the factory, was excellent and has put us in a strong position for tomorrow's race."