Chinese Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I am very happy for the whole team today, they deserved it so big thanks to them. Our pit stops were solid and the car felt great today.

"I really wasn't expecting it to be the kind of race where we would perform like this, but I was comfortable, we could manage the tyres far easier than yesterday and push. Good day, good points and another podium - I'm very happy. It's a pleasant surprise but it shows the team have done a good job. We're working hard and it's paying off."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a difficult afternoon for me. I struggled a little bit in the first stint and then, on the Safety Car restart, I got hit from behind which caused a lot of damage and made the second half of the race pretty painful. It was good to still score some points and get Lando on the podium, so we come away from China with positives, and now look forward to Miami."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We expected this weekend in China to be a case of damage limitation but, in reality, it proved to be our strongest weekend of the season so far. Pole Position in the Sprint, a strong qualifying performance ahead of the grand prix and then, today, a podium for Lando - and a podium on merit. It's a great credit to the hard work put in by the drivers, the team trackside, at the factory and everyone at HPP, and a nice reward for us, our partners and our fans. I'm very happy for everyone involved.

"On Oscar's side, the damage he received during the race robbed him of downforce and meant it was impossible to fight for higher positions - but he drove really well, adapting to the changed balance of the car, and did a good job to add points to our tally.

"It feels good to have a result like this. A big thank you to everyone involved - now we need to keep improving and working hard to have more days like this. The only way to do that is to improve the car. Bring on Miami."