Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm extremely happy, first of all, a big thanks to the whole team.

"It was tricky. Going into a session like this isn't easy, especially before Sprint Quali when you know it's going to rain. I was quite happy with how we were in the dry - we've had good pace all weekend so far, so it was a challenge heading into the session with changeable conditions, where you've got to push, build tyre temperature and get a lap in.

"There is still a chance of rain tomorrow, so if it's like this, then I think our chances of a good result are relatively decent, but the race is very different to qualifying and I'm sure everyone is going to catch up a bit tomorrow. I think we're in a good position and I'm very happy. The team did a good job, the car's feeling good and so am I, and it's paying off."

Oscar Piastri: "A mixed day. Unfortunately, not the end to Sprint Qualifying that we wanted. I had some wheelspin and pulled a gear and found neutral which was frustrating as I think we could have been higher up, but I also just didn't find enough on the last lap. I'm pleased for Lando and I think overall, we're more promising here than we were expecting to be, but the pace in general is tough to judge. We'll have a look overnight and see what we can do ahead of the Sprint and Grand Prix Qualifying tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It was an intense session affected by the weather, with the rain imminent in the first two Sprint Qualifying sessions, before finally arriving at the end of the second, with the third being wet. We needed to be ready, operationally and we needed to drive clean laps in difficult conditions, and this is what the team and the drivers did today. I have to praise Lando's brilliant driving in SQ3 when the grip was very low on Intermediate tyres and it was difficult to stay out of trouble and work out where to put the wheels.

"It was a shame on Oscar's side that he suffered an issue with a lock-up and then with the gearbox, which meant he lost acceleration and large amount of time out of the hairpin. He should have been higher in the classification. Nonetheless, this is a good starting position for the Sprint, with two cars that can finish strongly in the points. We'll have to be ready for everything because there still seems to be some inclement weather around, but so far, so good this weekend."