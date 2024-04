No further action over Russell / Piastri incident

The stewards in Suzuka have opted to take no further action over the incident involving George Russell and Oscar Piastri at the chicane in the final stages of today's Grand Prix.

The pair were battling for seventh, behind Fernando Alonso, when the McLaren driver missed the final chicane, the stewards subsequently summoning Russell for allegedly forcing another driver off track.

As well as hearing from both drivers and their team representatives, the stewards reviewed external and in-car video evidence of the incident.

In their summary, the stewards admitted to a number of challenges in arriving at a decision, in that there were a number of matters that, based on the "level of comfort" criteria used by the International Court of Appeal in accepting evidence, they accepted as fact:

1. That Russell did not "dive in" and was in control at the entry to Turn 16.

2. That coming into Turn 16 the Mercedes front axle was in front of the mirrors of Piastri's McLaren, hence according to the driving standards, Russell was entitled to "racing room".

3. That Russell bounced off the inside kerb and then collided with Piastri (based on photographic evidence tabled by McLaren).

4. That Piastri, having felt the impact, took evasive action by driving off the track rather than risking another collision with perhaps more serious consequences.

5. That Russell left sufficient room on the exit of Turn 16 for Piastri to take the turn remaining on track.

6. That Piastri cut the chicane and returned safely to the track in front of Russell.

"The driving standards are however silent on what action is required of a driver who leaves the track to avoid a collision or is forced off, safely rejoins the track and retains position," admitted the stewards. "Not that this is a determining point," they added, noting that both drivers and team representatives agreed the incident did not warrant the imposition of a penalty.