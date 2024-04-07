Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
07/04/2024

Result of the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1hr 54:23.566
2 Perez Red Bull 53 + 0:12.535
3 Sainz Ferrari 53 + 0:20.866
4 Leclerc Ferrari 53 + 0:26.522
5 Norris McLaren 53 + 0:29.700
6 Alonso Aston Martin 53 + 0:44.272
7 Russell Mercedes 53 + 0:45.951
8 Piastri McLaren 53 + 0:47.525
9 Hamilton Mercedes 53 + 0:48.626
10 Tsunoda RB 52 + 1 Lap
11 Hulkenberg Haas 52 + 1 Lap
12 Stroll Aston Martin 52 + 1 Lap
13 Magnussen Haas 52 + 1 Lap
14 Bottas Stake 52 + 1 Lap
15 Ocon Alpine 52 + 1 Lap
16 Gasly Alpine 52 + 1 Lap
17 Sargeant Williams 52 + 1 Lap
Zhou Stake 12 Retired
Ricciardo RB 0 Accident
Albon Williams 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:33.706 (Lap 50)

