Japanese Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren S 1:34.725 137.136 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:35.226 0.501 3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:38.760 4.035 4 Tsunoda RB I 1:40.946 6.221 5 Ricciardo RB I 1:41.913 7.188 6 Norris McLaren S 1:44.977 10.252 7 Sainz Ferrari S 1:52.579 17.854 8 Ocon Alpine S 1:59.113 24.388 9 Magnussen Haas I 2:30.472 55.747