Australian Grand Prix Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:16.714 153.904 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:16.734 0.020 3 Sainz Ferrari M 1:16.791 0.077 4 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:16.806 0.092 5 Russell Mercedes S 1:16.886 0.172 6 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:16.997 0.283 7 Perez Red Bull S 1:17.014 0.300 8 Piastri McLaren S 1:17.087 0.373 9 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:17.341 0.627 10 Norris McLaren S 1:17.490 0.776 11 Tsunoda RB S 1:17.673 0.959 12 Bottas Stake S 1:17.752 1.038 13 Albon Williams S 1:17.759 1.045 14 Zhou Stake S 1:17.876 1.162 15 Ocon Alpine S 1:17.920 1.206 16 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:17.941 1.227 17 Magnussen Haas S 1:17.961 1.247 18 Ricciardo RB S 1:17.963 1.249 19 Gasly Alpine S 1:18.390 1.676