Site logo

Australian Grand Prix Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
23/03/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:16.714 153.904 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:16.734 0.020
3 Sainz Ferrari M 1:16.791 0.077
4 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:16.806 0.092
5 Russell Mercedes S 1:16.886 0.172
6 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:16.997 0.283
7 Perez Red Bull S 1:17.014 0.300
8 Piastri McLaren S 1:17.087 0.373
9 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:17.341 0.627
10 Norris McLaren S 1:17.490 0.776
11 Tsunoda RB S 1:17.673 0.959
12 Bottas Stake S 1:17.752 1.038
13 Albon Williams S 1:17.759 1.045
14 Zhou Stake S 1:17.876 1.162
15 Ocon Alpine S 1:17.920 1.206
16 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:17.941 1.227
17 Magnussen Haas S 1:17.961 1.247
18 Ricciardo RB S 1:17.963 1.249
19 Gasly Alpine S 1:18.390 1.676

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms